Bella Thorne will star in upcoming horror move 'Ride' as passenger Jessica in what has been described as a psychological war for survival based on an unnamed ride sharing app.
Bella Thorne is set to star in 'Ride'.
The 20-year-old actress will appear opposite 'Independence Day: Resurgence' actor Jessie T. Usher in the upcoming psychological thriller, which centres around the use of a car ride sharing app.
As reported by Deadline, Bella will play passenger Jessica who is in rideshare driver James' car as they pick up the ''charismatic but manipulative'' Bruno, who will be played by Will Brill.
The terrifying project marks the feature debut for filmmaker Jeremy Ungar - known for short films such as 'Sleepers of the City' and 'I'm Twenty-Three and There's a F***ing Monster Under My Bed' - who has also penned the script.
The casting news comes after Bella hit out at the decision to cancel 'Famous in Love', and branded it ''very hurtful''.
She starred as new Hollywood 'It' girl Paige Townsen in the Freeform drama, but after it was reported earlier this week that the show would not be getting a third season, Bella revealed she wasn't told about the decision.
Taking to Twitter to retweet a post explaining the rumoured cancellation, Bella wrote: ''If this is how I find out our show is canceled ... I'm going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. [sic]''
Bella has starred in the show since it began in April 2017, and acts alongside Carter Jenkins, Charlie De Pew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, Perrey Reeves, Shawn Christian, Danielle Campbell and Sofia Carson.
The show was based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, and followed Paige after she was plucked from obscurity and thrust into the limelight as the star of the fictional film 'Locked'.
