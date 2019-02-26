'Famous in Love' star Bella Thorne has split from YouTube star Tana Mongeau after over a year together.
Bella Thorne has split from Tana Mongeau.
The 'Famous in Love' star has ended her romance with the YouTube star after over a year together, but Bella is still dating Mod Sun.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking (sic)''
Whilst Tana wrote in her tweet: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all. (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old actress previously insisted she thinks ''no one understands bisexuality''.
She shared: ''It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it's like you're either gay or you're straight; there's no in between. If you f***ed a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That's just been fluid.''
And admitting she finds it easier to date men, she added: ''It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.' Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.''
