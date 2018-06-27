Bella Thorne has branded 'Famous in Love's cancellation as ''very hurtful''.

The 20-year-old actress starred as new Hollywood 'It' girl Paige Townsen in the Freeform drama, but after it was reported earlier this week that the show would not be getting a third season, Bella has revealed she wasn't told about the decision.

Taking to Twitter to retweet a post explaining the rumoured cancellation, Bella wrote: ''If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I'm going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. (sic)''

Bella has starred in the show since it began in April 2017, and acts alongside Carter Jenkins, Charlie De Pew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, Perrey Reeves, Shawn Christian, Danielle Campbell and Sofia Carson.

The show was based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, and followed Paige after she was plucked from obscurity and thrust into the limelight as the star of the fictional film 'Locked'.

Bella's comments come as she has often been outspoken on social media, and recently defended herself against critics who falsely accused her of using drugs just because her jam-packed work schedule has left her feeling extremely tired.

She wrote: ''You guys got me f**ked what what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm im crack?

''What the f**k is wrong w you guys. (sic)''

Bella subsequently admitted to having grown tired of 2018 already, saying people don't appreciate that she's a regular person with normal, real-life emotions.

She explained: ''I don't like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It's disgusting.

''You can't just for one second think hmm this is a real person I'm talking to.. a real f**king human being just like yourself (sic)''