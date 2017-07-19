Bella Thorne felt ''super bad'' when she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.

The 19-year-old actress came under fire in December after an old article about her relationship with 'Teen Wolf' star Tyler resurfaced whilst she was getting close to Charlie, and the musician took to Twitter to slam the beauty after assuming the article was recent.

Charlie, 25, wrote at the time: ''No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it.

''I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.

''She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.''

And Bella fired back: ''Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. (sic)''

Now, the 'Famous In Love' star has opened up about the ordeal, as she said she began talking to Charlie after she split with Tyler, also 25, but became frustrated when things got ''blown way out of proportion''.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', Bella said: ''Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me. It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I've been through. Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me.

''I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool. I was like, 'Wow, you're really talented. Holy s**t. You're f***ing great, dude.' And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform.

''Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn't look at the date, and the date is old, and it's about me and Ty. In Charlie's defence, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn't even text me or talk to me about it.

''I felt super bad. I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls, and then he just starts texting me. [He] should have just called me.''