Bella Thorne says Scott Disick parties too much.

The 'Famous In Love' actress struck up a friendship with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star whilst in Cannes but left after a couple of days because she couldn't handle his ''hardcore'' partying.

She said: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'

''We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''

And the 19-year-old actress revealed she first met Scott when he came to one of her parties with French Montana.

She told Complex: ''I throw a lot of house parties, and that's how I meet these people.

''They come to my house party and they're like, 'Yo, I heard you're having a party,' and I'm just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That's how I met Scott - he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like hi.''

It comes after Bella admitted she ''couldn't be happier'' to be back in Los Angeles after her disastrous trip to Cannes with Scott. Not long after the pair appeared to be smitten with each other while hanging out at their hotel, Scott was seen with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

Bella wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''