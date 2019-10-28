According to Bella Thorne, her relationship with Benjamin Mascolo is ''great''.
The 22-year-old actress - who previously dated internet personality Tana Mongeau - has opened up about her burgeoning romance with the Italian singer, admitting she's feeling really positive about their relationship.
She said: ''Things are great. Me and Ben are really happy.''
Bella and Benjamin both have busy working schedules, which means they often spend prolonged periods of time apart from each other.
But the 'DUFF' actress revealed they'll be reunited in Los Angeles in November.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He comes to LA the first week in November, which will be fun. He's on tour doing his album release right now, so it's just a lot of work for him and a lot of work for me in separate places.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Bella claimed to be in a polyamorous relationship, meaning that she and Benjamin were both dating Alex Martini.
Bella announced the news via Instagram, sharing a picture of herself cuddling her new girlfriend - although Alex's face was hidden in the images.
The 'Famous In Love' actress wrote alongside the picture: ''She's very cute. first girl I have dated that's camera shy (sic)''
Benjamin then commented: ''You girls are cute'', and Bella replied: ''see u soon baby'', alongside three heart emojis.
Prior to that, Bella revealed she identifies as pansexual, after initially coming out as bisexual on social media in 2016.
She said: ''I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.
''You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being.''
