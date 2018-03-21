Bella Thorne's boyfriend has ''changed her mindset'' and made her a more positive person.
Bella Thorne's boyfriend has made her more positive.
The 20-year-old actress admitted she has ''changed so much of [her] mindset'' since meeting musician Mod Sun, because his outlook on life is a lot more optimistic than her own.
She said: ''Meeting someone that's just so happy, you know that's kind of his whole thing, and for me [as] someone who's a little bit glass half empty, it really is nice for me to have someone on my back that's like, 'No, it's good, it's good, it's good,' even when it's bad.
''You're always your harshest critic.
''[But now] when I see me going toward the negative I'm like ,'Bella, go toward the positive.''
The 'Midnight Sun' actress also admitted she finds it ''hurtful'' when people make assumptions about her because of the way she dresses.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think the most hurtful [thing is] when people look at you and they're like, 'Oh, [you're] dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you're a sl*t of some sort,' or whatever they want to call you. Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best.''
In January, Thorne added her voice to the growing Time's Up movement when she took to Instagram to reveal that she'd been the victim of sexual abuse as a child.
In January, Bella claimed she had been a victim of sexual abuse when she was younger and she admitted her past experiences have made her take the misconceptions about her ''a little bit more to heart.''
She added: ''If someone says, like, 'Why do you dress that way? Is it because something that happened when you were younger?' And you're like, 'Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that's a good point.' You know, it's like kind of those small moments where you're like 'Oof, I wish that didn't dig as deep as it did.' ''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...