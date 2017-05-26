Bella Thorne's family were worried about her getting close to Scott Disick.

The 'Shake It Up' actress was spotted getting cosy with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star in Cannes earlier this week but her parents were said to be worried about her hanging out with an older man with his ''reputation''.

Whilst her parents ultimately stayed out of it because Bella is an adult, her older sister Dani came along to Cannes with her.

However, after seeing Scott appearing to rekindle his romance with an old flame Chloe Bartoli, Bella has decided to back off from Scott and all the festivities at Cannes, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Scott and Bella looked happy as they enjoyed each other's company in the French sunshine.

An eyewitness shared at the time: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet.

''He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, sources claim Scott's invitation was just to annoy his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is staying less than 10 miles away with her beau Younes Bendjima.

The insider added: ''Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature, but that's Scott.''