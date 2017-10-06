Bella Thorne has crushes on Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart and Camila Cabello.

The 19-year-old actress - who came out as bisexual last year - revealed she has the hots for a number of famous women and would love to date them.

She told Stylecaster.com: ''Demi Lovato. That's an obvious one. I love Demi. We're close. She's amazing, just such a beautiful person inside and out. Love everything she stands for.

''Kristen Stewart. I'm like, 'Please.' She's so hot. Oh. My. God. You put on those f**king Converse, girl. You put on that rock shirt, and you come to mommy. I literally love Kristen Stewart.

''Who else is super-hot? Oh, Camila Cabello. I think she's so hot. I just saw her at a party the other night, but she was with a guy, so I wasn't gonna hit on her because she was with a date.''

However, Bella admitted that she finds it easier to date men than women because she never knows if women are into her or not.

She explained: ''It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way'.

''Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.

''I have this girl that's always, like, 'OMG, you're so gorgeous,' and she's always hitting on me, and I'm like, I don't know. I don't want to make a move and then you're, like, 'Oh, I'm not gay,' and then I'm, like, Oh, this is so awkward. Now you feel like I just ruined our friendship because it's just too weird.''

And Bella also claims that most girls she knows are only interested in hooking up because they are not out as lesbian or bisexual.

She explained: ''I'll get a lot of girls that randomly write me. I've got this one girl that writes me and she's like, 'Hey, I wanna f**k you. Like, hey, come to me baby. What's up?' I know her through a social setting, and she's always coming at it so hard, and I'm, like, 'Yes, girl, you are just being so upfront, but can we hold up? Can I take you on a date? Because I would really like to do that.' And this girl is, like, 'Just come to me, baby. I wanna kiss.'

''I'm like, 'We can do that, but can I also open the door for you? I wanna take you out.' And some girls are just, like, 'No, you can't,' because a lot of girls are not out, especially if they're in the industry, which is most of the people that I know. Then they're, like, 'Oh, no. We can't date. We can hook up.' I'm like, 'I don't hook up with people. I'm not gonna just waste my time here. I want a relationship - what are you doing?'''