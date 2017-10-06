Bella Thorne has crushes on Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart and Camila Cabello but says she usually dates men rather than women because it's easier to figure out if they fancy her.
Bella Thorne has crushes on Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart and Camila Cabello.
The 19-year-old actress - who came out as bisexual last year - revealed she has the hots for a number of famous women and would love to date them.
She told Stylecaster.com: ''Demi Lovato. That's an obvious one. I love Demi. We're close. She's amazing, just such a beautiful person inside and out. Love everything she stands for.
''Kristen Stewart. I'm like, 'Please.' She's so hot. Oh. My. God. You put on those f**king Converse, girl. You put on that rock shirt, and you come to mommy. I literally love Kristen Stewart.
''Who else is super-hot? Oh, Camila Cabello. I think she's so hot. I just saw her at a party the other night, but she was with a guy, so I wasn't gonna hit on her because she was with a date.''
However, Bella admitted that she finds it easier to date men than women because she never knows if women are into her or not.
She explained: ''It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way'.
''Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.
''I have this girl that's always, like, 'OMG, you're so gorgeous,' and she's always hitting on me, and I'm like, I don't know. I don't want to make a move and then you're, like, 'Oh, I'm not gay,' and then I'm, like, Oh, this is so awkward. Now you feel like I just ruined our friendship because it's just too weird.''
And Bella also claims that most girls she knows are only interested in hooking up because they are not out as lesbian or bisexual.
She explained: ''I'll get a lot of girls that randomly write me. I've got this one girl that writes me and she's like, 'Hey, I wanna f**k you. Like, hey, come to me baby. What's up?' I know her through a social setting, and she's always coming at it so hard, and I'm, like, 'Yes, girl, you are just being so upfront, but can we hold up? Can I take you on a date? Because I would really like to do that.' And this girl is, like, 'Just come to me, baby. I wanna kiss.'
''I'm like, 'We can do that, but can I also open the door for you? I wanna take you out.' And some girls are just, like, 'No, you can't,' because a lot of girls are not out, especially if they're in the industry, which is most of the people that I know. Then they're, like, 'Oh, no. We can't date. We can hook up.' I'm like, 'I don't hook up with people. I'm not gonna just waste my time here. I want a relationship - what are you doing?'''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...