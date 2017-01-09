Bella Thorne is hopeful that by talking about her acne problems, she will help others suffering with the skin condition.
The 'Shake It Up' star opened up about her battle with acne as she confirmed she is partnering with skincare brand Bioré.
She told People magazine: ''I've struggled with my acne a lot, I always post it on my Snapchat. But I'm excited about this partnership. I hope I help somebody out there because I'm spreading the word.''
It comes soon after Bella shared a no make-up selfie despite not having the ''perfect skin to be considered socially acceptable''.
She wrote: ''real skin alert ... it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!
''It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have ''perfect skin'' to be considered socially acceptable. I'm here to tell you rn F**K THAT. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol (sic)''
And Bella recently admitted she ''cried every night for two months straight'' because of her acne.
She shared: ''I went through this terrible acne phase and I cried every night for two months straight. It sounds really stupid to be like 'Oh, you know, I cared about what my face looked like,' but you know when you're a girl and people genuinely don't accept you because you have a problem like acne, which everyone gets. It's actually unbelievable the amount of people that would look at me differently just because I had acne.''
