The actress, who rang in the New Year in the Bahamas, took to Twitter on Sunday (01Jan17) and teased fans by writing, "Thinkin about that newyears kiss tho #goodkisser (sic)," after revealing on Instagram she marked the New Year on Saturday (31Dec16) by locking lips with Kyra.

The 19-year-old shared a picture of them, dressed casually in warm jumpers, moments before the kiss and another during it.

"Moments before it was #2017 !!!" she wrote in the first caption, and in the next she added, "And after (love heart emoji) Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss #happynewyear #bonfire #2017."

This isn't the first time she has shared pictures of her kissing friends on social media, and in August (16) she revealed she was bisexual. The former Disney Channel star has also developed a raunchier image in recent years, and admitted to Playboy magazine in October (16) she has been criticised for doing so.

"I have already had people talk s**t to me. And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans," she said. "I've had studios tell me my image is too 'out there', hinting at it but not really saying it."

Bella reflected on her 2016 as she rang in Christmas, telling her followers, "Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me an emotional-train wreck-clusterf**k."

She most recently came under fire after it was believed she was involved in a love triangle with actor Tyler Posey and singer Charlie Puth. Some of her fans thought she was cheating on Tyler when pictures surfaced of her looking cosy with Charlie on a beach but she later clarified she had split from Tyler "over two weeks" ago and was just friends with Charlie.