Bella Thorne is doing well after revealing she was sexually abused until the age of 14.

The 20-year-old actress made the shocking claim over the weekend that she had been abused sexually ''from the day [she] can remember'' until she was 14, and now her ex-boyfriend and close friend Gregg Sulkin has said she is remaining strong in the wake of her public comments.

When asked how she was doing, Gregg told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I spoke to her. She's good. You saw at the Golden Globes this week how important it is for certain messages to be put out into the universe.

''For anybody that has ever experienced that kind of thing, they do have a voice. It must be extremely difficult and hard to try to share their story, [but] the more stories that are shared, hopefully the less it will happen.''

It comes after the 'Famous In Love' star took to Instagram this week to share her story, when she claimed the abuse she received only stopped when she insisted on keeping her bedroom door locked.

She wrote: ''I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup (sic)''

Bella also tweeted: ''I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. (sic)''

The 'Blended' star used the hashtag #timesup to mark her involvement in Hollywood's anti-harassment movement Times Up, which saw a number of stars wear black outfits at Sunday's (07.01.18) Golden Globe Awards to stand against sexual harassment and abuse.