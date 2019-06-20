Bella Thorne has shared messages of support from stars including Zendaya, Lucy Hale, and Lily Rose Depp, amid the negative reaction she has received surrounding her decision to post her nude pictures.

The 21-year-old actress uploaded the photos of herself to take her ''power back'' after threats from an alleged hacker, and while many supported her decision, she received harsh criticism from Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' this week, who insisted Bella should have known to just not ''take nude pictures of yourself'' as a celebrity.

And after Bella responded on Instagram with a tearful video, several of her celebrity pals have reached out to support her and send her their well wishes.

In a series of screenshots posted by the 'Famous in Love' star on Instagram on Thursday (20.06.19), stars including actresses Lucy Hale and Zendaya, models Lily Rose Depp and Lottie Moss, Disney channel star Dove Cameron, YouTuber Logan Paul, and singer Madison Beer were seen praising Bella for defending herself.

'Pretty Little Lies' actress Lucy wrote: ''Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women!''

While 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Zendaya said: ''Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out. You f***ing broke my heart with that damn ig post but anyway, just being a f***ing sap right now lmao just letting you know you're a light and I'm super proud. Love you (sic)''

Bella also revealed she'd talked to Zendaya on the phone, where they'd spoken about the effects of ''sl*t shaming''.

She captioned the images: ''All u need is support to be brave part two. @zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok, we talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn't feel bad about ourselves our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It's really really sad. (sic)''

In Bella's original video - which was posted to her Instagram Story - she slammed Whoopi for making her ''feel really bad'' about herself, and accused her of sending the wrong message to young girls.

She said: ''I was supposed to be on 'The View' but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.

''I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. I hope you're happy. I really do.

''I really hope you're so f***ing happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide.

''You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation ...

''I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls. I would not want my [future] daughter learning that and I would never say that to her. OK, I'm done.''