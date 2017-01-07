Bella Thorne has posted a no make-up selfie to encourage young women to love their skin.

The 'Shake It Up' star took to social media to post a photograph of her bare face despite not having the ''perfect skin to be considered socially acceptable''.

She wrote: ''real skin alert ... it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!

''It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have ''perfect skin'' to be considered socially acceptable. I'm here to tell you rn F**K THAT. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old actress previously admitted she ''cried every night for two months straight'' because of her acne.

She explained: ''I went through this terrible acne phase and I cried every night for two months straight. It sounds really stupid to be like 'Oh, you know, I cared about what my face looked like,' but you know when you're a girl and people genuinely don't accept you because you have a problem like acne, which everyone gets. It's actually unbelievable the amount of people that would look at me differently just because I had acne.''

And Bella is incredibly open on social media but admits it can be really difficult sometimes.

She shared: ''It is hard in this business for us. It really is. I have already had people talk s**t to me. And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans. I've had studios tell me my image is too 'out there,' hinting at it but not really saying it.

''People tell me all the time about my social media and my Snapchat, but I'm not going to change myself for this business, and I'm not going to change myself for anyone else.''