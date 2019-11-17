Bella Thorne says polyamory is ''a really fun experience'', as she says the romantic structure makes her ''happy'', although it can take a lot of work.
The 22-year-old actress previously enjoyed a public polyamorous relationship throughout 2017 and 2018 when she romanced both Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun, and has said that whilst the romantic structure - in which a person has intimate relationships with more than one person, with the consent of all partners involved - can take a lot of work, it makes her ''happy''.
She explained: ''If you're gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f**k with each other. Or literally f**k with each other. You know what I'm saying? It's like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.
''If it works, you can spend a weekend with two people and you're all hanging out and having fun and smoking, and like, sharing stories up late at night. Kind of having fun acting like children in that way. It's a really fun experience and I have been able to capture that a couple times, and I just love that idea. I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I'm always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy.''
The 'Famous in Love' star admits that many of her partners don't understand polyamory at first, but often realise it's ''kind of beautiful'' after she's explained the process to them.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: ''A lot of my partners start out like 'what?' and I'm like, 'Bro, this is who I am.' So, you're either down or you're not down and I totally understand if you're not down. At this point in my life, I want to find what makes me the happiest, and that is the mission I am on. If you don't want to be on that mission with me, then okay, I totally understand. If it will hurt you too much, then we're not right for each other at this moment in my life because this is what I'm looking for.
''A lot of people are actually down and it totally changes their mind. At first they're like, gasp, 'How do you even do that?' And then we talk it through and they're like, 'Wow, that actually sounds kind of beautiful.'''
In October, it was reported Bella - who split from Tana in February this year, and Mod Sun in April - was in another polyamorous romance, as she was believed to be dating both Benjamin Mascolo and Alex Martini.
