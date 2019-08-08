Bella Thorne has welcomed her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau back into her friendship group.

The 21-year-old actress dated the YouTube star, also 21, for a little over a year before their split in February this year, and after a brief feud which saw Bella claim the pair were ''no longer good'', it seems they've started to put their past behind them and work on being friends.

Bella has added Tana - who recently married fellow YouTuber star Jake Paul in a Las Vegas wedding - back into a group text message thread, and on Wednesday (07.08.19) Tana shared a screenshot of the conversation on her social media accounts.

The text from Bella read: ''Tana is back in the group.''

However, the 'Famous in Love' star is treading carefully when it comes to the rekindled friendship, as she then added: ''Welcome her w slightly open arms. (sic)''

Last month, Bella slammed Tana after the pair had been friendly exes for months, when she claimed the influencer had broken the ''girl code''.

Bella wrote: ''Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it. (sic)''

And Tana was quick to fire back: ''????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me........ wtf is this b :/ (sic)''

The former Disney Channel star then hit out at her former lover again, claiming Tana only started dating her ''for Twitter''.

She wrote: ''U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. (sic)''

Meanwhile, when news of Tana and Jake's engagement broke in June, Bella was seen posting on her ''Finsta'' account - which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest - in tears.

Alongside an image of herself crying, Bella wrote at the time: ''When ur ex gets engaged (sic),'' followed by several crying emojis.