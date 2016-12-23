The 19-year-old Shake It Up! star revealed on Twitter on Thursday (22Dec16) she and the 25-year-old Teen Wolf star had broken up in early December (16) after around four months of dating, and, in a new interview with Paper Magazine, the stunning redhead has called out the media for making dating in the public eye so tough.

"For instance, dating Tyler, when we first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn't want it out at that time," she recalls. "We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn't necessary to put that in front of everyone's face, you know? That one sucked."

Bella's comments emerge after she found herself embroiled in an odd love triangle on Thursday, when singer Charlie Puth, who she enjoyed a beach date with on Sunday (18Dec16), issued a series of emotional Twitter posts accusing her of cheating on Tyler with him.

Although Puth recently denied he and the actress were an item, with Thorne later confirming they are just friends, the pair have been seen out and about in recent weeks getting very cosy with one another.

And while speaking to Paper, Bella further emphasised why some of her romantic interests flee thanks to the seemingly never-ending media attention she receives: "They (my lovers) don't realise that social media is such a big thing in my life. So when you're in a relationship with someone who doesn't understand social media, it's a really big f**king challenge...

"If you're not willing to be down with that, I can't change that about me. You think I want paparazzi following my every move? You think I want people trashing me on the Internet all the time, talking s**t about me? No! But that is my life, and if you're dating me, you need to know that you have to take that on in a sense, too."