Actress Bella Thorne has claimed that ''no one understands bisexuality''.
The 21-year-old actress - who came out as bisexual in August 2016 - has claimed that attitudes towards sexuality continue to be clouded by narrow-mindedness.
She explained to Gay Times: ''It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it's like you're either gay or you're straight; there's no in between. If you f***ed a guy once, you must be gay.
''Like, what? No. That's just been fluid.''
The 'Famous in Love' star also revealed she finds it easier to date men than women.
Bella - who has previously admitted to having crushes on the likes of Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello - said: ''It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers.
''I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.'
''Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.''
Meanwhile, Bella - who is currently dating rapper Mod Sun - previously admitted she still feels ''mad'' at herself for not doing anything to stop her abuser.
The actress - who revealed she had been sexually abused for years - said she still feels guilty that she never reported the abuse.
Bella explained: ''I always think, 'Maybe you could have done something.' It kind of makes me mad, because I read these stories that are really awful - I mean, really awful ... it's really something getting ripped and taken from you. At least those girls tried. I just laid there, comatose.''
