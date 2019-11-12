Bella Thorne has admitted she loves making ''abnormal changes'' to her hair.

The 22-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to show off her new bold green mermaid-like ombre locks, and confessed she loves experimenting with her hair.

Alongside a snap showing off her new hairdo, she wrote on Instagram: ''Yeah I love to do abnormal changes to my hair.''

The 'Blended' star has had her hair almost every colour of the rainbow.

Meanwhile, the former Disney star recently hit the headlines after winning a Pornhub Award.

The 'You Get Me' star received the website's Vision Award at their ceremony last month in recognition of her work on her x-rated directorial debut 'Her & Him' and she was overjoyed her short film was recognised as ''beautiful visionary art''.

She said: ''I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light.

''Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art.''

'Her & Him' - which is exclusively available on Pornhub Premium - stars Abella Danger and Small Hands and ''depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.''

It was produced under the streaming service's Visionaries Director's Series, which features debuts from guest filmmakers to help diversify porn production and has previously showcased work from rapper Young M.A. and Brooke Candy.

The 'Shake It Up' star previously admitted she had ''fun'' shooting the film because it was so different to anything she'd worked on before.

She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''