Bella Thorne learned how to read through reading scripts.

The 21-year-old actress has claimed she ''never learned how to read'' or count in the traditional way through school, and instead picked up the skills on the go through reading scripts and counting her father's money.

Bella made the revelation as she spoke about her upcoming book 'The Life of a Wannabe Mogul', as she said that later in the series, she plans on talking about her unconventional education.

She said: ''I don't talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts. I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad's cash. I'm obsessed with money and literal cash.''

The 'Famous in Love' star has overcome other obstacles in her career too, including her inability to dance and sing.

She added: ''I didn't know how to dance. I had two left feet and I couldn't even bounce on the same rhythm, and I did a dance show about dancing. I was tone deaf and I own a record label, and I'm signed with Sony as an artist. And I can f***ing sing a capella like a b***h ass now. So, f**k with me.''

And Bella also pointed out her huge monetary success, which saw her able to buy her own house just one year on from having barely any money to her name.

Speaking as she listed her main accomplishments in life during an interview for the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast, she said: ''[I had] $200 to my name, basically, when I turned 18 and I bought a house by the time I was 19.''

This isn't the first time Bella has spoken about her ability to overcome obstacles, as during her time as a Disney Channel star, she discussed her battle with learning disability dyslexia.

The 'Assassination Nation' star said: ''I remember when I started first grade. Right away, it was awful because I couldn't read as well as the other kids. My brain mixed up letters like 'B' and 'D' and 'M' and 'W.' Dyslexia is different for everyone who has it. For me, it just makes it harder to read or write.''