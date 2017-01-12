Bella Thorne finds it really difficult dating as a celebrity as she always picks men who have a lot of girls who are ''really in love with them''.
Bella Thorne says dating as a celebrity is the ''worst thing''.
The 'Shake It Up' star - who recently split from 'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey - thinks it is difficult dating other celebrities like her ex as they have a lot of girls who are ''really in love with them''.
She said: ''Dating in Hollywood is literally the worst thing. People are really crazy on social and, unfortunately, I date people that have girls, like, in love with them. They're, like, really in love with them and they want to kill me. Literally, I was getting death threats, full-on death threats on Twitter.''
And the 19-year-old singer and actress hit back at those who send her nasty messages on social media, which she says really ''hurt'' when they're in response to things that are not true.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: ''People think it doesn't hurt but let me tell you, it does hurt!
''It doesn't feel good to read this s**t about yourself online even when you know it's not true. That's always the worst part, when it's not true. If it's true, you're kind of just like, 'OK, you're calling me out. This is true.'''
It comes after Bella admitted to receiving death threats after she split from Tyler and was romantically linked to Charlie Puth shortly after.
She said: ''I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true.
''I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes.''
