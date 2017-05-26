Bella Thorne insists she is ''not talking'' to Scott Disick, only days after they were spotted getting up close and personal by the pool in Cannes.
Bella Thorne is ''not talking'' to Scott Disick.
Despite pictures emerging of the pair getting cosy by the pool earlier this week, the 'Famous In Love' star insists nothing is going on.
When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', the red-haired beauty replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''
And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she replied: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''
It will come as a surprise to everyone after the 19-year-old actress was seen getting up close and personal with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.
An eyewitness shared at the time: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet.
''He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.
''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''
However, Bella's invitation to Cannes was reportedly done just to annoy Scott's ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is staying less than 10 miles away with her beau Younes Bendjima.
The insider added: ''Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature, but that's Scott.''
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...