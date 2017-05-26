Bella Thorne is ''not talking'' to Scott Disick.

Despite pictures emerging of the pair getting cosy by the pool earlier this week, the 'Famous In Love' star insists nothing is going on.

When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', the red-haired beauty replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''

And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she replied: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''

It will come as a surprise to everyone after the 19-year-old actress was seen getting up close and personal with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

An eyewitness shared at the time: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet.

''He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, Bella's invitation to Cannes was reportedly done just to annoy Scott's ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, who is staying less than 10 miles away with her beau Younes Bendjima.

The insider added: ''Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature, but that's Scott.''