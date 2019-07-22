Bella Thorne is ''actually pansexual''.

The 21-year-old actress came out as bisexual on social media in 2016, but has now discovered that label no longer fits who she is, as she says she now identifies as pansexual, meaning she's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

She said: ''I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.

''You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being.''

Bella is currently promoting her book of poems entitled 'Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray', which tackles her struggles including the alleged sexual abuse she endured as a child.

Speaking about the abuse, she said: ''Definitely Stockholm syndrome. I mean, when you're raised with someone and you don't know that it's wrong, it's just very like an everyday occurrence, like no big deal.''

And despite the book delving into her hardships, the 'Famous in Love' actress insists it also celebrates everything she's overcome.

Bella - who has now penned four books, despite struggling with dyslexia - added: ''That's kind of what the series is about. That all these things that I really couldn't do, and I did it somehow. Like I couldn't read, and I learned how to read from reading scripts.''

In the future, the star hopes to expand on her writing career, as well as branch out into directing.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' which aired on Monday (22.07.19), Bella said: ''I'm doing a lot of writing - writing and directing - and that's definitely when I feel most happy, so I think I have to go more towards that, because I like being happy.''