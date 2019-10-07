Bella Thorne is in a polyamorous relationship, as she is now dating new girlfriend Alex Martini, as well as her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.
Bella Thorne is in a polyamorous relationship.
The 21-year-old actress has been romancing singer Benjamin Mascolo since April this year, and has now revealed they've welcomed a third party into their relationship, as they are now both also dating Alex Martini, who works as a production assistant on movie and TV sets.
Bella announced the news as she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cuddling her new girlfriend, although Alex's face is hidden in the images.
The 'Famous In Love' actress wrote alongside the picture: ''She's very cute. first girl I have dated that's camera shy (sic)''
Benjamin then commented: ''You girls are cute'', and Bella replied: ''see u soon baby'', alongside three heart emojis.
Meanwhile, Bella recently revealed she identifies as pansexual, after initially coming out as bisexual on social media in 2016.
She said: ''I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.
''You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being.''
And the new addition to the romance comes after Benjamin, 25, previously joked he hopes Bella invites another woman into the bedroom.
He said earlier this year: ''My girlfriend is bisexual. Some of you might think I am lucky boy because of that. Well, I think I will consider myself lucky the day there will be more than one person in bed with me.''
However, at the time he wasn't convinced about bringing a third party into their relationship, because he said he was a ''jealous'' person.
He added: ''I am a very jealous person and since she is bisexual it is even harder for me now.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...