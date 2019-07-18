Bella Thorne has slammed her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau for breaking the ''girl code''.

The 21-year-old actress dated the YouTube star, also 21, for a little over a year before their split in February this year, and on Wednesday (17.07.19), Bella took to Twitter to publicly slam Tana, and claim they are ''no longer good'', after having been friendly as exes for some time.

Bella wrote: ''Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it. (sic)''

And Tana was quick to fire back: ''????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me........ wtf is this b :/ (sic)''

The 'Famous in Love' star then hit out at her former lover again, claiming Tana only started dating her ''for Twitter''.

She wrote: ''U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. (sic)''

It's not yet known what Tana did to break the ''girl code'', but the blonde beauty is currently engaged to fellow social media star Jake Paul, and Bella was seen posting on her ''Finsta'' account - which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest - in tears after the news broke.

Alongside an image of herself crying, Bella wrote at the time: ''When ur ex gets engaged (sic),'' followed by several crying emojis.

The feud comes after their split earlier this year, when both Bella and Tana claimed they still had love for each other despite parting ways.

Bella told her fans: ''Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys (sic)''

While Tana wrote: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it. There's no negativity at all (sic)''