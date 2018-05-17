Former Disney star Bella Thorne has slammed her critics, some of whom have suggested she's taking crack.
The 20-year-old star has taken aim at her haters, saying in a series of expletive-laden tweets that she's been falsely accused of using drugs just because her jam-packed work schedule has left her feeling extremely tired.
She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''You guys got me f**ked what what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm im crack?
''What the f**k is wrong w you guys. (sic)''
Bella subsequently admitted to having grown tired of 2018 already, saying people don't appreciate that she's a regular person with normal, real-life emotions.
She explained: ''I don't like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It's disgusting.
''You can't just for one second think hmm this is a real person I'm talking to.. a real f**king human being just like yourself (sic)''
Meanwhile, Bella recently revealed she paid for her house from money she's earned through social media.
The 'Famous In Love' star - who began her acting career on the Disney Channel - admitted her social media posts are one of her biggest incomes sources, earning her $65,000 a picture on Instagram.
She said: ''For [an Instagram] grid posting, it's 65 grand a post. For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta story.''
Bella considers social media posting to be a ''job'' for her now, and she has used her income to buy herself a lavish home.
She added: ''Instagram is 100 percent a job to me. I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media.''
