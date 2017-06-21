Bella Thorne is reportedly spending time with Scott Disick again after taking a photo from his backyard.
Bella Thorne is reportedly spending time with Scott Disick again.
The 19-year-old actress was previously spotted getting close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - during a trip to Cannes, France, last month.
But after claiming she was ''not talking'' to the 34-year-old reality star after he abandoned her in favour of his former flame Chloe Bartoli, it seems they have put their differences aside as TMZ.com reports the pair are hanging out once again.
The 'Famous in Love' actress posted a photo of herself with a burger on her Instagram story on Tuesday (20.06.17), and according to the publication, the picture was taken in Scott's backyard.
The news comes after the 'Blended' actress recently confirmed she is ''friends'' with Scott.
When asked about her relationship with the star, Bella said: ''We're chilling, we're friends, we're cool. I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill.''
But Bella previously seemed to slam the hunk when she insisted she wasn't speaking to him following his Cannes blunder.
When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', the red-haired beauty replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''
And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she replied: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''
And the star also said she ''couldn't be happier'' to be back home after her disastrous trip, as she was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to Chloe just hours after he was photographed cuddling up to Bella by the pool.
After returning to the US, she wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''
