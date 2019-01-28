Bella Thorne once had someone cancel her audition after she came out as bisexual in 2016, as she says the industry is still ''negative'' about different sexualities.
The 21-year-old actress made her sexuality public in August 2016, and has now slammed the entertainment industry for being ''negative about it'', claiming that after coming out, she had one of her scheduled auditions cancelled when producers decided they no longer wanted her for the role.
Speaking to the February issue of Gay Times magazine, she said: ''There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it. There was someone who, right after I came out, cancelled my audition. It's not like anybody comes up to you and says, 'Well, you're gay so I'm not going to hire you.' I haven't had that. But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you differently, the way that they look at you or the way that they tip toe around certain subjects because they're walking on eggshells. In this business, that behaviour makes it all very obvious.''
The 'Famous In Love' star recently insisted ''no one understands bisexuality'', because people often assume she's either straight or gay.
She added: ''It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it's like you're either gay or you're straight; there's no in between. If you f***ed a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That's just being fluid.''
Bella is currently dating musician Mod Sun, and previously admitted she's become more positive since the pair met.
She said: ''Meeting someone that's just so happy, you know that's kind of his whole thing, and for me [as] someone who's a little bit glass half empty, it really is nice for me to have someone on my back that's like, 'No, it's good, it's good, it's good,' even when it's bad.
''You're always your harshest critic.
''[But now] when I see me going toward the negative I'm like ,'Bella, go toward the positive.''
