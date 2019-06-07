Bella Thorne has gushed over her ''cutie pie'' beau Benjamin Mascolo and admitted she tired very hard to ''hide'' her relationship so she wouldn't get stalked by paparazzi and fans.
Bella Thorne is ''very'' happy with ''cutie pie'' Benjamin Mascolo.
The 21-year-old actress admitted having a long distance romance is ''interesting'' but they are able to make things work thanks to video calling.
She gushed: ''Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big.
''Clearly, he lives in Italy so it's an interesting thing.''
Bella also admitted that she tried her best to ''hide'' their relationship because she didn't want to be followed around by paparazzi and fans.
She added to People magazine: ''If I'm not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it.
''Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.''
Benjamin shared a racy photo of himself with the bikini clad actress as he held her close and nearly kissed her on Instagram on Wednesday (05.06.19) to make their relationship official online.
He captioned the photo with an emoji equation, suggesting that an angel and a bunny were on fire.
Although Bella didn't share the picture with her own followers, she did mention it in her Instagram Story, as she said: ''Ben posted a v sexy photo of us.''
The 25-year-old hunk also took to his own story, first sharing another saucy snap of his girl and saying he's yet to see a photo where she's not ''sexy af''.
In a video on the social media platform, he added: ''My English sucks. Baby I meant you are always sexy, and I can't find a photo where you're not sexy. That's what I meant. Is it written the right way? Miss you!''
