Bella Thorne is reportedly furious at Scott Disick.

The 'Shake It Up' actress flew out to Cannes, France with her sister Dani and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and is said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli just hours after he was photographed poolside with Bella.

The flame-haired star - who is now back in the US - claims she left Scott at some point to go to a scheduled event and whilst she was away, she saw photos of the 34-year-old television personality with his former flame.

Bella reportedly believed Scott wanted a serious relationship with her and is now fuming at the father-of-three - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - has ditched her, TMZ reports.

It comes after Bella insisted she is ''not talking'' to Scott.

When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', she replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''

And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she added: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''

It will no doubt come as a surprise to her fans after the 19-year-old actress was seen getting up close and personal with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star just days before.

An eyewitness shared at the time: ''Scott looked on laughing as the girls screamed, but then they decided it was Scott's turn and they wanted to get their revenge. At first Scott resisted but then he gave in and let Bella push him in. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet. He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''