Bella Thorne is ''friends'' with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old actress was spotted cosying up to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - whilst in Cannes last month, but the beauty has insisted there's nothing going on between them and although they still get together, they're ''all chill''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're chilling, we're friends, we're cool. I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill.''

The 'Famous in Love' actress went on to tell the publication she's ''single like a Pringle'', after also hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin in the weeks after being snapped with Scott.

News of Scott and Bella's friendship will no doubt come as a shock to her fans, as she previously insisted she's ''not talking'' to the 34-year-old television personality after he ditched her in the French city in favour of his former flame Chloe Bartoli.

When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', the red-haired beauty replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''

And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she replied: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''

And the star also said she ''couldn't be happier'' to be back home after her disastrous trip, as she was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to Chloe just hours after he was photographed cuddling up to Bella by the pool.

After returning to the US, she wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''

Also whilst in Cannes, Scott was seen cosying up to 18-year-old star Sofia Richie, who has also taken to Twitter to slam romance rumours.

She wrote: ''Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax (sic)''