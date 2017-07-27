Bella Thorne is moving on from Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old actress has been romantically linked to the 34-year-old reality TV star over the past few months but Bella insists that they are not together and she is actually interested in someone else.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I have my eye on [someone]. I'm sure you'll figure it out soon enough.''

''Oh goodness. No, it's not Scott Disick.

''We're friends. Deal with it. People can be friends, it's a thing. It actually happens, so get over it, guys.''

Earlier this year, the 'Famous In Love' actress jetted to Cannes, France, with Scott for a vacation but left early because she couldn't handle his partying.

She said previously: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'

''We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''

Meanwhile, Bella recently opened up about the drama last year's romantic drama, when she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.

She said she began talking to Charlie after she split with Tyler but became frustrated when things got ''blown way out of proportion''.

Bella explained: ''Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me. It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I've been through. Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me.

''I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool. I was like, 'Wow, you're really talented. Holy s**t. You're f***ing great, dude.' And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform.

''Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn't look at the date, and the date is old, and it's about me and Ty. When he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn't even text me or talk to me about it.

''I felt super bad. I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls, and then he just starts texting me. [He] should have just called me.''