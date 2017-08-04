Bella Thorne claims she was on the brink of homelessness before she got a job with the Disney Channel.

The 19-year-old star began her career with the cable network, starring in 'Shake It Up!' as well as cameos in various other Disney shows such as 'Wizards of Waverly Place', and has now revealed her casting got her out of a tough place in her life.

When one Twitter user wrote on the site, ''If ur plan is to be edgy and controversial then maybe you shouldn't have started ur career on Disney channel ??? (sic)'', Bella hit back: ''You're right when I was about to live on the streets with no money and a whole family I shoulda turned down the offer #besmarter (sic)''

Bella has been in the spotlight as of late after she was spotted getting up close and personal with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick.

However, the auburn haired beauty has always insisted she was never ''sexually'' involved with Scott.

She said: ''I was never with him sexually.''

And speaking about her friendship with the Kardashians and Jenners, she added: ''I'm very friendly with Kylie and Kendall, Kylie and I used to be really close. As far as I know, they're super chill. I didn't have any problem.

''With any reality show, they want the drama. They want the stuff that sells. I've never seen 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. I've seen one episode when I started talking to Scott. And then some people were like 'You gotta see who he is...' and then I saw it and I was like, it's really unfortunate that there's somebody that people always pick on ... There's always 'that character.'''

Bella's love life also took centre stage recently when she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.