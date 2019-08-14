Bella Thorne has made her directorial debut with a short film for PornHub.
The 21-year-old former Disney star initially set out to make a ''Christmas horror movie'' but ultimately wrote and helmed 'Her & Him' for the adult website and she feels lucky to be among the ''unexpected guest directors'' included in the company's Visionary Directors series.
Bella discussed her idea for the ''beautiful, ethereal'' short film in a behind-the-scenes video.
She said: ''What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario.
''My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.
''My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film.
''I'm lucky that Pornhub came on and produced this with me. They believed in my vision and weren't scared to jump in with me.''
The 'Shake It Up' star had ''fun'' shooting the film with stars Abella Danger and Small Hands.
She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''
And Bella views porn as just another way to tell a story and doesn't want it to make people ''uncomfortable''.
She said: ''If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I'm sorry that you are uncomfortable.
''But don't make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it.''
Pornhub's vice president, Corey Price, described the movie as a ''modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other.''
He went on to praise the ''creativity and imagination'' the actress had showed with the movie.
'Her & Him' will premiere at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany next month and will then be made available to Pornhub premium subscribers.
