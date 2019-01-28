Bella Thorne says social media makes her ''depressed'' and ''uncomfortable'', despite spending most nights scrolling through her accounts.
The 21-year-old actress has revealed that although she spends a lot of her evenings scrolling through social media sites, she often ends up feeling ''uncomfortable'' with what she sees, and says the experience leaves her ''really sad''.
Speaking to the February issue of Gay Times magazine, she said: ''I'm not gonna lie, Instagram never really makes me feel comfortable. I'm never like, 'Oh, I feel so comfortable that I'm scrolling through Instagram.' If anything, Instagram makes me feel uncomfortable at almost all times. Yeah, it's nice to know what everyone is doing, like literally, what the f**k is everybody doing right now? But beside that, when I scroll through my phone on social media at night, it ends up making me really sad. Something about it makes me depressed, so I always end up tossing my phone down and lying on the bed huffing and puffing.''
Her comments come after she previously boasted that she was able to pay for her home with the money she earned from posting promotional content on her Instagram, as she said brands will pay as much as $65,000 for a picture.
The 'Famous In Love' star said: ''For [an Instagram] grid posting, it's 65 grand a post. For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta story.
''Instagram is 100 percent a job to me. I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media.''
Bella insists her passion for posting on her social media accounts was something she was ''raised'' with, but understands that not everything she sees on the apps she uses is ''real''.
She added: ''I was raised to think that social media is everything. When I was younger my mum would surround me with social media, and it was always like 'Let's bake cupcakes so we can take a photo of it.' You know? Like, what about baking cupcakes? And not taking a photo of it? Which I think is where people really get lost in the world of social media, is what's real and what's fake.''
