Bella Thorne says she's been ''single for two weeks'' amid claims she cheated on Tyler Posey with singer Charlie Puth.

The 19-year-old actress was rumoured to be dating the 'Marvin Gaye' hitmaker after the duo were recently spotted getting cosy with each other, which prompted claims she had started romancing Charlie while she was still in a relationship with Tyler.

But Bella has hit back at the accusations, writing on Twitter: ''Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. (sic)''

Bella's staunch denial came after Charlie hit out at her over the social media website, saying he was told that she was single when their rumoured romance is said to have taken place.

He wrote: ''I can't believe what I'm reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. (sic)''

Charlie took to Twitter less than 12 hours after Bella shared two pictures of herself embracing former boyfriend Tyler, saying she was ''taking a trip down memory lane''.

Bella's own posting about Tyler had come after Charlie made a mystery apology on the microblogging site.

He had written: ''I'm sorry....You know who you are.

''I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are.

''But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are. (sic)''

Bella and Charlie were recently spotted together at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jingle Ball and were also seen getting close on a beach in Miami, Florida, over the weekend.