Bella Thorne has been spotted getting close to a new man following her split from Mod Sun.

The 'Famous in Love' star has been seen cuddling up to Benjamin Mascolo in San Diego, just days after she confirmed her split from the 32-year-old rapper.

Bella had recently taken to social media to confirm her split from Mod Sun, and in her Instagram post to mark their separation, she insisted she would ''always'' love him.

She captioned a picture of the two of them: ''I will always love you. All good things must come to an end.''

Earlier this year, Bella split from Tana Mongeau, who she dated whilst she was also dating Mod Sun.

She wrote at the time: ''Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking (sic)''

Whilst Tana wrote in her own tweet: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all. (sic)''

The 21-year-old actress previously insisted she thinks ''no one understands'' bisexuality.

She shared: ''It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it's like you're either gay or you're straight; there's no in between. If you f***ed a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That's just been fluid ...

''It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.' Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.''