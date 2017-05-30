Bella Thorne has been spotted cosying up to her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.

The 19-year-old actress dated the former 'Pretty Little Liars' actor for a year from 2015 to 2016, and has taken to Instagram to wish him a happy 25th birthday as she posted a picture of herself laid on top of the shirtless hunk on a pool float on Monday (29.05.17).

She captioned the snap: ''Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!! (sic)''

'The Duff' star's post comes after she was recently spotted cuddling with 34-year-old television personality Scott Disick after the pair flew out to Cannes, France, together, but was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her when he was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli just hours after he was photographed by the pool with Bella.

After returning to the US, Bella wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''

Bella and Scott had appeared to be smitten with each other while hanging out at their hotel, with one witness saying: ''Scott let Bella push him in the pool. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet. He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, Bella claimed she left Scott at one point to go to a scheduled event and whilst she was away, she saw photos of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - with his former flame Chloe.