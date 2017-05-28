Bella Thorne ''couldn't be happier'' to be back in Los Angeles after a disastrous trip to Cannes with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old actress flew to France with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star but was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli just hours after he was photographed cuddling up to Bella by the pool.

After returning to the US, she wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''

Bella and Scott had appeared to be smitten with each other while hanging out at their hotel, with one witness saying: ''Scott let Bella push him in the pool. He had a big smile on his face and was dripping wet. He pulled Bella close to him and she sat on his lap to dry off. They were both drenched in their clothes and kissing. They were laughing and having a good time.

''They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. When Scott got a FaceTime call on his phone, Bella got into the picture and was goofing around in the background. They stayed outside cuddling all day.''

However, Bella claimed she left Scott at one point to go to a scheduled event and whilst she was away, she saw photos of the 34-year-old television personality with his former flame Chloe.

Bella reportedly believed Scott wanted a serious relationship with her and is now fuming that the father-of-three - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - has ditched her.

It comes after Bella insisted she is ''not talking'' to Scott.

When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', she replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''

And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she added: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''.

Scott has since been spotted with a succession of women in France.