Bella Thorne considered releasing music under another name.

The 19-year-old actress and singer teamed up with Prince Fox to release a new track entitled 'Just Call' last week, but the star has admitted she originally wanted to create a pseudonym for herself because she didn't want people's ''preconceived notions'' of her to affect their opinion of her music.

She told JustJared.com: ''I was actually thinking of changing my music name under Avery because when people look up my name they have like this preconceived notion of who I am and what I'm going to give you. So I was thinking of putting all my music tracks under a completely different name. Like obviously people will know it's me that know me and that are fans of mine. But maybe people that aren't fans of mine will listen to it and like the song whether they like me or not.''

Most recently, Bella attracted attention after she was spotted cosying up to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Scott Disick during a trip to Cannes earlier this year.

And despite claiming she was done with the hunk after he left her in the French city in favour of his former flame Chloe Bartoli, the pair reportedly got up close and personal at Lana Del Rey's birthday party in Los Angeles last week.

A source, who spotted them together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub, said: ''They all took a table together and were dancing and hanging out for a while. Scott and Bella were holding hands as he was escorting her to the table and away from the table when they left a little before 2 a.m.''

This comes not long after Bella insisted that she was no longer seeing Scott - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Kourtney - because she couldn't handle his drinking.

She said: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''