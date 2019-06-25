Bella Thorne broke down in tears when she found out her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau was engaged.

The 21-year-old actress - who split from the internet sensation in February following just over a year of dating - has admitted she's emotional about the fact the rapper is set to tie the knot with Jake Paul.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bella directed her fans to Finsta - an account used by teens to document more candid posts - where she had uploaded a series of photographs of her red eyes.

She captioned the shots: ''When ur ex gets engaged (sic)'', followed by 35 crying emojis.

Tana's engagement understandably came as a kick in the teeth for Bella as just hours before the 'Blended' star had wished the ''beautiful special girl'' a happy birthday.

Alongside a photograph of the pair kissing on board a boat, Bella wrote: ''Through thick and thin I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl (sic)''

Tana announced Jake had proposed shortly after her birthday celebrations kicked off.

Taking to her Twitter account, Tana said: ''JAKE JUST PROPOSED. I'm....... Engaged..................''

Just four months ago, Bella told fans to ''stop asking'' about her and Tana as they had split.

She said: ''''ana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys (sic)''

Tana, 21, added: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted.

''She changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it. (sic)''

Bella is now dating ''cutie pie'' Benjamin Mascolo but they're having to make a long-distance arrangement work by relying on FaceTime as her beau lives in Italy.

She said earlier this month: ''Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it's an interesting thing.''