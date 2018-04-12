Bella Thorne has revealed she paid for her house from money she earned on social media.

The 20-year-old star might be making a name for herself as an actress, but she has admitted it is her promotional social media posts that support her financially, as she earns $65,000 for posting a picture on Instagram.

She said: ''For [an Instagram] grid posting, it's 65 grand a post. For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta story.''

The 'Famous In Love' star - who began her acting career on the Disney Channel - considers social media posting to be a ''job'' for her now, and has used her income to buy herself a lavish home.

She added: ''Instagram is 100 percent a job to me. I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media.''

Bella insists her passion for posting on her social media accounts was something she was ''raised'' with, but understands that not everything she sees on the apps she uses is ''real''.

Speaking in a video for Vogue magazine entitled 'Inside the Life of Bella Thorne', she said: ''I was raised to think that social media is everything. When I was younger my mum would surround me with social media, and it was always like 'Let's bake cupcakes so we can take a photo of it.' You know? Like, what about baking cupcakes? And not taking a photo of it? Which I think is where people really get lost in the world of social media, is what's real and what's fake.''

Earlier this year, Bella used her Instagram account to reveal publicly that she was sexually abused as a young child until she was 14 years old.

She captioned a photo of herself posted in January: ''I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup (sic)''