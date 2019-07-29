Bella Thorne says being a child star impacted her wellbeing, as she only learned how to ''please people'' and not herself.
The 21-year-old actress starred as CeCe Jones in Disney Channel show 'Shake It Up' from 2010 to 2013, and has said being ''raised only to please people'' has impacted her mental health, because she doesn't know what makes herself happy.
She said: ''If you spend your whole life, you've been raised to only please people, then how to you know, why do you think, 'Oh these child stars are going crazy.' But they finally get to please themselves for once or ask themselves what does please me? Because I don't even know at this point.''
The 'Famous in Love' star also discussed her strained relationship with her mother Tamara, as she says she wanted more structure and direction from her parental figure growing up.
Speaking in an interview with Keke Palmer on 'Strahan & Sara' on Monday (29.07.19), Bella said: ''I wanted acceptance. I wanted appreciation and love for who I was, the way I looked, to everything about myself that I didn't ever feel like I got ... I wanted an education, I wanted to feel like I could speak, I wanted a lot of things. But I never spoke up so you can only blame people around you so much before obviously you start blaming yourself.''
Her comments come after she recently claimed she learned how to read through looking at scripts, rather than in school.
Bella made the revelation as she spoke about her upcoming book 'The Life of a Wannabe Mogul', as she said that later in the series, she plans on talking about her unconventional education.
She said: ''I don't talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts. I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad's cash. I'm obsessed with money and literal cash.''
