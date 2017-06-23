Bella Thorne and Scott Disick have been spotted holding hands.

The 19-year-old actress previously insisted she was done with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - because of his excessive partying during a recent trip to Cannes, France but the pair got up close and personal at Lana Del Rey's birthday party in Los Angeles last week.

A source, who spotted them together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub, told Us Weekly: ''They all took a table together and were dancing and hanging out for a while. Scott and Bella were holding hands as he was escorting her to the table and away from the table when they left a little before 2 a.m.''

This comes not long after Bella insisted that she was no longer seeing Scott - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Kourtney - because she couldn't handle his drinking.

She said: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''

Ironically, it was partying that first brought them together, as Bella revealed Scott came along to one of her infamous rave-themed bashes at her LA home.

She said: ''I throw a lot of house parties, and that's how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they're like, 'Yo, I heard you're having a party,' and I'm just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That's how I met Scott--he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like 'hi'.''