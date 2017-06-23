Bella Thorne and Scott Disick have been spotted holding hands after reportedly rekindling their romance.
Bella Thorne and Scott Disick have been spotted holding hands.
The 19-year-old actress previously insisted she was done with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - because of his excessive partying during a recent trip to Cannes, France but the pair got up close and personal at Lana Del Rey's birthday party in Los Angeles last week.
A source, who spotted them together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub, told Us Weekly: ''They all took a table together and were dancing and hanging out for a while. Scott and Bella were holding hands as he was escorting her to the table and away from the table when they left a little before 2 a.m.''
This comes not long after Bella insisted that she was no longer seeing Scott - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Kourtney - because she couldn't handle his drinking.
She said: ''Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'''
Ironically, it was partying that first brought them together, as Bella revealed Scott came along to one of her infamous rave-themed bashes at her LA home.
She said: ''I throw a lot of house parties, and that's how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they're like, 'Yo, I heard you're having a party,' and I'm just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That's how I met Scott--he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like 'hi'.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...