Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have gone Instagram official with their relationship.

The 25-year-old singer shared a racy photo of himself with the bikini clad actress as he held her close and nearly kissed her.

He captioned the photo with an emoji equation, suggesting that an angel and a bunny were on fire.

Although Bella didn't share the picture with her own followers, she did mention it in her Instagram Story as she said: ''Ben posted a v sexy photo of us.''

He also took to his own story, first sharing another saucy snap of his 21-year-old beau and saying he's yet to see a photo where she's not ''sexy af''.

In a video on the social media platform, the Italian star added: ''My English sucks. Baby I meant you are always sexy, and I can't find a photo where you're not sexy. That's what I meant. Is it written the right way? Miss you!''

The loved up posts come almost a week after Bella's ex Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Smith - sparked a row when he threatened to sell his former flame's possessions on auction site eBay if she doesn't come and collect them from their shared storage unit.

When asked whether he still had some of Bella's stuff after their split in April, he said: ''Yeah it's still here it's at the storage unit the Mod Sun storage unit, still currently. I still have it and I figure if she doesn't get it soon I'm gonna have a really, really poppin eBay site so keep your eyes open.''

It seems the 'Famous In Love' actress wasn't too happy with her former partner's comments as she took to Twitter to slam the rapper for being ''hungry'' for ''press'' and accused him of calling the police when she attempted to retrieve her laptop from his house.

She tweeted: ''Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn't u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p--y (sic)''

The 'Stoner Girl' hitmaker - who started dating Bella in 2017 - then defended his actions claiming that Bella isn't ''the most trustworthy person'' and insisted he had suggested ''six times'' the pair meet up and exchange items.