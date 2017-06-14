American actress Bella Thorne has confessed that she finds the speculation surrounding her love life ''difficult'' to deal with.
The 19-year-old actress - who was recently linked with reality TV star Scott Disick - has admitted she finds it tough to cope with the pressure of fame, saying it has made her ''unhappy'' on occasions.
She said: ''If I just want to go hang out with someone, I should be allowed to do that. But as soon as I step out of my house I have to take that commitment of being like, 'Oh god, what are people going to say? Who is going to write this about me?'
''And that makes you so unhappy. That kind of stuff, if you have to think about doing that before every single time you hang out with anybody, guy or girl, that is so difficult.
''You would just be like, 'Forget it, f**k it. I don't want to do any of this. I'm just gonna be a hermit and stay in my house and never leave because this sucks.'''
But Bella accepts that the speculation is merely part and parcel of being a celebrity, acknowledging it ''has its ups and downs''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's so many great things about that side of it, in a way that someone will see a paparazzi photo of me where I have no makeup on, my skin looks a mess and some girl will say to me, 'Hey, by the way, the fact that you go out with your acne and you don't wear make-up, that makes me so happy because now I can feel like I can do that.' That is amazing. That is the part that you strive for every day.
''And then there's the downside of everybody being like, 'Oh my god, what is she doing?' But it's all just, like, whatever.''
