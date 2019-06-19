Bella Thorne broke down in tears and issued an honest response after hearing Whoopi Goldberg's reaction to her nude photos.
The 21-year-old actress released the nude snaps of herself to take her ''power back'' after threats from an alleged hacker, but the 63-year-old star hit back on 'The View' this week and insisted Bella should have known to just not ''take nude pictures of yourself'' as a celebrity.
In an emotional post on her Instagram Stories, Bella said: ''I was supposed to be on 'The View' but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality
''I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. I hope you're happy. I really do.
''I really hope you're so f***ing happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide.''
She revealed she plans to cancel her appearance on the daytime talk show, and added her disappointment in Whoopi's comments.
She continued: ''You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation...
''I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls. I would not want my [future] daughter learning that and I would never say that to her. OK, I'm done.''
Bella also shared an open letter to the TV star - penned using the notes app on her iPhone - as she admitted she was ''so displeased and saddened''.
She wrote: ''Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long, but honestly, I'm so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.
''So what a girl can't send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he's already seen? I as a woman should be scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?
''Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don't. I'm offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo.
''I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes.
''Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are on a show talking to young girls. (sic)''
