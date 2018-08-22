Bella Thorne was left terrified when someone tried to break into her house on Tuesday (21.08.18).

The 20-year-old former Disney star was home alone at her house in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley when a would-be intruder broke one of her windows at around 10pm.

TMZ reports that Bella went outside to investigate and scared the burglar off.

While Bella immediately called the police, they were unable to catch the intruder.

Bella is the latest Hollywood star to face a home invasion situation but she was luckier than John Mayer, whose house was ransacked earlier this month.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker had his home in Beverley Hills broken into and the thief managed to get away with between $100,000 and $200,000 of John's property including music equipment and watches.

The offender entered the house through a bedroom window, which was smashed whilst John, 40, was out.

And late last month, 33-year-old rapper French Montana had a nightmare situation when two armed male suspects managed to force their way into his lavish home in Calabasas, California, at around eight in the morning, and make off with some of his possessions.

The Calabasas Sheriff Department confirmed that police were dispatched as soon as they received the call about the robbery but, upon arrival at the property, the criminals had already managed to flee the scene.

There were at least two residents at the address when the crime took place but officers refused to confirm whether any of them were the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker.

It's not known how much was stolen - or what was taken - but no one was injured during the burglary as the paramedics and fire brigade were not called.