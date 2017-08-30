The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place in Shanghai, China this year.

It has been revealed that the annual runway show - which will feature around 50 models clad in the brand's new lingerie collection - will take place in the metropolitan city in November 2017.

A post on the brand's official Twitter account reads: ''Ni hao, China! This year's #VSFashionShow is headed to Shanghai. Watch it Nov 28, 10/9C on @CBS. (sic)''

It comes soon after Bella Hadid confirmed she would be walking in the show once again.

She wrote on her Instagram account: ''@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again..

''I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx (sic).''

And Bella will be joined on the runway by her sister Gigi Hadid, who is also returning for a second year.

She wrote on her social media page: ''Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! ... Thank you my friends @ed_razek@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer@monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! @victoriassecret#VSFS2017 (sic)''

Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are just some of the other models that are set to appear in the show.