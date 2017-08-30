The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 is set to take place in Shanghai, China in November 2017, with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima set to walk down the runway.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place in Shanghai, China this year.
It has been revealed that the annual runway show - which will feature around 50 models clad in the brand's new lingerie collection - will take place in the metropolitan city in November 2017.
A post on the brand's official Twitter account reads: ''Ni hao, China! This year's #VSFashionShow is headed to Shanghai. Watch it Nov 28, 10/9C on @CBS. (sic)''
It comes soon after Bella Hadid confirmed she would be walking in the show once again.
She wrote on her Instagram account: ''@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again..
''I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx (sic).''
And Bella will be joined on the runway by her sister Gigi Hadid, who is also returning for a second year.
She wrote on her social media page: ''Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! ... Thank you my friends @ed_razek@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer@monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! @victoriassecret#VSFS2017 (sic)''
Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are just some of the other models that are set to appear in the show.
