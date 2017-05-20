Gigi and Bella Hadid's step-mother is more like a ''friend'' to them.

Shiva Safai has been with the supermodels' father Mohamed Hadid for four years - engaged for two - but has admitted, although she has a great relationship with them, she doesn't think they view her as a motherly figure because they've got their own mum Yolanda Hadid who they tend to go to when they need advice on life.

She explained: ''I would say I feel more like someone they know they can always trust as a friend, rather than a stepmother. They have an amazing mother who is always involved in their lives and has the best advice and intentions for them.

''I am very grateful to be part of a family. I have been welcomed in with so much warmth and love. They know they can count on me any time and day and I'm always there cheering them on from the sidelines.

''I'm so proud of their success and the beautiful young women they've become.''

Mohamed was married to Yolanda, with whom he also has 17-year-old son Anwar, from 1994 until their divorce in 2000 but the pair have remained on good terms and regularly attend fashion events together to support their beautiful daughters.

The real estate developer also has two daughters Marielle, 36, and Alana, 31, with his first wife Mary Butter, whom he divorced in 1992, and Shiva has admitted she has a good relationship with both of his ex spouses because family ''comes first.''

Speaking on her new show 'Second Wives Club', she's quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''I have a great relationship with his first and second wife. I never like drama. I don't think there should be a reason not to get along, we all want to make sure family comes first.

''We often do Thanks Giving, Christmas and birthdays together. At the end of the day its all about getting along and we do. They're both lovely lovely ladies and I just don't see any reason why we can't get on.''